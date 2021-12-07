Workers reject latest offer from Kellogg’s

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — About 14,000 workers, including many in Omaha, have rejected the latest contract offer from Kellog’s. Their strike is now entering its ninth week.

According to the union representing Kellogg’s, members “overwhelmingly voted” against the tentative agreement.

The strike, which started on October 5, focuses on the 2-tiered wage system at Kellogg’s plants.

It gives newer employees lower wages and fewer benefits compared to more veteran employees.

The company said the prolonged strike is forcing them to hire permanent replacement workers to four plants affected by the strike.