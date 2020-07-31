Worker helping clear debris from Omaha road hit, killed

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a roadside volunteer who was helping clear debris from a south Omaha road was fatally hit by a car.
Omaha police and the Nebraska State Patrol say the crash happened Thursday on the John F. Kennedy Freeway.
Police say 70-year-old John Holcomb, of Omaha, was clearing debris from an earlier crash when he was hit be a southbound car and thrown into a grass embankment. Medics pronounced Holcomb dead at the scene.
The patrol says Holcomb was working as motor assist volunteer when he was hit.
Police say the 38-year-old woman driving the car that hit Holcomb was not injured.
