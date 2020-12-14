Worker dies in Crete Smithfield Foods plant

FILE – This April 8, 2020, file photo shows the Smithfield pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, S.D., where health officials reported dozens employees have confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection. Meat isn’t going to disappear from supermarket shelves because of outbreaks of the coronavirus among workers at massive slaughterhouses, but there could be less selection and higher prices as plants struggle to stay open. Smithfield Foods has halted work at the plant, as of Monday, April 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves, File)

CRETE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a worker at the Smithfield Foods plant in the southeastern Nebraska city of Crete has died in a workplace incident.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the incident happened Saturday night when a forklift caused storage shelves in a freezer area of the plant’s distribution warehouse to collapse.

Smithfield Foods’ chief administrative officer, Keira Lombardo, says the shelving collapsed onto and killed an employee.

Officials had not released the employee’s name by Monday morning.

Lombardo says product shipments from that part of the plant were suspended and that Smithfield is providing support to employees.