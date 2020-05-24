Woman who abandoned baby at Omaha home sentenced to jail

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman who left her newborn baby boy wrapped in a sweater and a plastic bag on an Omaha doorstep last month has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of abandonment.

Police say 28-year-old Maria Paiz-Perez left the 7-pound baby boy on a south Omaha front porch on April 6.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor count of negligent child abuse against Paiz-Perez.

An attorney for Paiz-Perez told the Omaha World-Herald on Thursday that his client is from Guatemala and was scared and unsure of how to take care of the child.