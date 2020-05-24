Woman who abandoned baby at Omaha home sentenced to jail

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman who left her newborn baby boy wrapped in a sweater and a plastic bag on an Omaha doorstep last month has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor charge of abandonment.

Police say 28-year-old Maria Paiz-Perez left the 7-pound baby boy on a south Omaha front porch on April 6.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor count of negligent child abuse against Paiz-Perez.

An attorney for Paiz-Perez told the Omaha World-Herald on Thursday that his client is from Guatemala and was scared and unsure of how to take care of the child.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss