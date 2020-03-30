Woman suspected of driving vehicle that fatally struck man

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A 22-year-old woman is suspected of fatally striking a pedestrian in Lincoln and leaving the scene.
Officers were sent around 9:30 p.m. Saturday to check a report about a man down in a street. They discovered the body of a 44-year-old Lincoln man.
His name hasn’t been released. Police later contacted the woman suspected of driving the vehicle that struck the man and arrested her.
Court records don’t yet show that she’s been formally charged.
