Woman jumps out of moving car in Nebraska during incident

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Troopers arrested three people after an incident on Tuesday morning near Sidney.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), a person jumped out of a moving vehicle during the incident onto Interstate 80.

Authorities said that Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. CT, troopers were alerted of a theft and assault that happened at Love’s Truck Stop in Sidney. The suspects were reportedly driving a Ford Explorer that entered Interstate 80 going east.

NSP said a short time later, a trooper located the Explorer near the Lodgepole exit and attempted a traffic stop. The Explorer reportedly slowed down to about 50 mph when a female passenger jumped out of the vehicle.

The trooper immediately stopped and gave commands to the woman, later identified as Kaniya Coleman, 20, of Portland, Oregon, who ran away. Another trooper ran and captured Coleman quickly. Coleman was treated for moderate injuries that she sustained from jumping out of the moving Explorer.

Authorities said the Explorer stopped in the center of the eastbound lanes of I-80. The driver, Quavaria Griffin, 22, of Portland, Oregon, and passenger, Ellis Dickerson, 27, of Whitehall, Pennsylvania, were taken into custody.

The NSP searched the vehicle and found more than a pound of marijuana and a drink that was stolen from Love’s Truck Stop.

Authorities said all three were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and other charges. All three were booked into the Cheyenne County Jail.