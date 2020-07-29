Woman injured in Grand Island house fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters in south-central Nebraska say a woman has been injured in a Grand Island house fire.

Battalion Chief Bryan Stutzman says firefighters were called to the house for a fire just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, and arriving crews found the front of the home fully engulfed in flames.

Stutzman says a woman who lived at the home was found lying in the front yard when crews arrived.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. All four Grand Island stations responded to the fire, which was left uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

