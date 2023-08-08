KEARNEY, Neb. (KCAU) — A 20-year-old woman was arrested Monday night after she was allegedly involved in a road rage crash.

Officials received a report of a hit-and-run on Interstate 80 near mile marker 266 near Kearney on August 8 at 6:20 p.m., according to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

During the crash, an Audi SQ5 had allegedly been forced into the median; the driver was not injured. The caller who reported the crash was able to identify the vehicle that left the scene of the crash as a Honda Civic.

Nebraska State Patrol claimed that a few minutes later, a trooper located the Honda heading east on I-80. The release specified that the driver had reached speeds of 95 miles per hour. The trooper performed a traffic stop, and officials were able to determine that the driver of the Honda had allegedly struck the Audi twice, causing the crash.

The release alleges that the suspect, later identified as Marjiek Lual, 20, of Grand Island, had intentionally hit the other vehicle.

Lual was arrested for attempted second-degree assault, criminal mischief of $5,000 or greater, willful reckless driving, and traffic violations. She was lodged in the Buffalo County Jail.