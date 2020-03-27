Woman held in car against her will rescued by Nebraska troopers

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman held against her will in the car of an Iowa man has been rescued by Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Troopers.

Nathaniel Hartness, 23, of Waterloo, Iowa, was arrested for false imprisonment and booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

NSP Troopers were informed by Waterloo law enforcement of a woman being held against her will by a Waterloo man in a Toyota Corolla around 6 p.m. Monday, officials said.

The car was believed to be driving westbound on I-80 in Nebraska. Troopers located the vehicle near North Platte. Officials said the victim was driving the car at the time of the traffic stop.

NSP investigators have continued the case and additional charges are pending.

