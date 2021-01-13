Woman enters plea deal in fatal hit-and-run in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 22-year-old Lincoln woman pleaded no contest to charges arising from a fatal hit-and-run last year.

Casey Maxfield accepted a plea deal Tuesday in the October 2019 death of 41-year-old Tina Mortensen of Lincoln. Maxfield pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury and motor vehicle homicide.

Maxfield turned herself in the day after hitting Mortensen. She told police she fled because she panicked. Maxfield, who is nearsighted, wasn’t wearing her glasses at the time and her license was suspended.