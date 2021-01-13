LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 22-year-old Lincoln woman pleaded no contest to charges arising from a fatal hit-and-run last year.
Casey Maxfield accepted a plea deal Tuesday in the October 2019 death of 41-year-old Tina Mortensen of Lincoln. Maxfield pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury and motor vehicle homicide.
Maxfield turned herself in the day after hitting Mortensen. She told police she fled because she panicked. Maxfield, who is nearsighted, wasn’t wearing her glasses at the time and her license was suspended.
Latest Stories
- Woman enters plea deal in fatal hit-and-run in Lincoln
- Dollar General will pay its 157,000 workers to get COVID-19 vaccine
- January 13: South Dakota reports more than 300 new COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths
- Airbnb cancels all DC reservations for inauguration week
- Noem, criticized for remarks, passes on 2 media sessions