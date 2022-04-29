BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman and one of her dogs were found dead inside a Bellevue home where a fire had burned.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 73-year-old Kathleen Janus was found dead around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police say parts of the inside of the house showed signs of a recent fire.

Fire crews also found a dead dog in the home. A second dog belonging to Janus was found alive.

Police say a neighbor found Janus’ body after using a key to enter the home after being unable to reach Janus by phone or by knocking on the door.

Police and fire officials are investigating.