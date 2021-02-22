Woman dies, man wounded in shootout with police in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A woman was killed and a man was critically wounded Saturday during a shootout with police in Lincoln.

Before the shooting, a robbery was reported in the parking lot of a Lincoln hotel around 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said a Nebraska state trooper spotted the suspect’s vehicle after the victim’s credit card was used.

During the chase, the man fired at officers. Once the suspect’s vehicle was stopped, officers exchanged gunfire with them and wounded the man and woman. The woman died and the man remains hospitalized.

A state trooper who was injured during the chase was treated at a hospital and released.