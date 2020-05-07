Woman charged in sex trafficking scheme involving teen girls

LINCOLN, Neb. (Lincoln Journal Star) — A 39-year-old Lincoln woman is charged with felony child abuse after she allegedly planned to take teenage girls to Las Vegas to catch sex traffickers.

A Lincoln police officer said during an investigation during the weekend that he learned Amy Schellhorn had discussed taking two girls, ages 15 and 16, to Las Vegas to have them work undercover to catch sex traffickers.

She allegedly planned to meet with two “bodyguards” in Omaha before the trip.

She was arrested Saturday at a car dealership in Omaha, and the two girls were with her. She was charged on Monday, and her bond was set at $500,000.