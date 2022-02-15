OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 27-year-old woman is in jail facing a felony child abuse charge after police said she gave birth and left the baby on a sidewalk in freezing temperatures.

Omaha police said in a news release Tuesday that Trinity Shakespeare was arrested and jailed after she was released from an Omaha hospital.

Police were called Sunday morning by witnesses who were carrying for a newborn baby on a sidewalk in southeast Omaha and left the baby boy.

The child was hospitalized after being exposed to the cold. Police said the boy is expected to survive.