LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – A woman was charged with possession of an extremely hazardous substance during a traffic stop in Nebraska on Monday.

According to a release from the Nebraska State Patrol, at 9:05 p.m. a trooper saw a car that was parked on the shoulder of I-80 at mile marker 289 near Gibbon.

The trooper stopped and was able to see drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, and the release specified that the paraphernalia was “in plain view.”

The release stated that troopers were able to find a pouch containing 950 suspected fentanyl pills, along with methamphetamine, and more drug paraphernalia on the driver’s person.

The driver was identified as Brittany Beeter, 30, of Fargo, North Dakota. She was arrested and charged with possession of an extremely hazardous substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, imitation of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beeter was held in the Buffalo County Jail.