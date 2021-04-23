Woman arrested for buying personal items using Nebraska library’s Amazon account

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A librarian was arrested after she used a library’s Amazon account to buy personal items for her family.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), Lori Springer, 47, of Valparaiso was arrested following an investigation related to purchases at the Valparaiso Library.

The NSP said the investigation started in February and found that Springer, who was a librarian at the Valparaiso Library, purchased personal items for her family using the library’s Amazon account.

On April 22, search warrants were served as part of the investigation. The purchased items were located, which included electronics and textbooks.

Springer was arrested for theft by unlawful taking, unlawful acts – depriving or obtaining property or services, and official misconduct. She was booked in the Saunders County Jail.