Woman arrested for burglary after stealing money from Norfolk business

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A Norfolk woman was arrested for stealing money from a local business on Thursday.

Michael Brittini Johnson, 33, of Norfolk, was identified by police and arrested for burglary.

According to Norfolk Police, they responded to the burglary on the 100 Block of Madison Avenue Thursday where cash was taken from a business.

They also mention that a surveillance video from inside the business showed a woman entering around 2 a.m. that same day.

Authorities said after showing photos from the video, some of the Norfolk Police officers recognized the woman as Johnson.

Officials said she was found by police officers at her residence where she was still wearing the same clothes seen in the video.

Norfolk Police said that Johnson was questioned about the incident. After speaking with officers, she was arrested for burglary.

Johnson was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Latest Stories