Woman, 2 police officers injured in Nebraska house fire

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a woman remained hospitalized in critical condition Friday a day after a Kearney house fire that injured her and two police officers.

The Kearney Hub reports that the fire was reported Thursday morning by a neighbor who spotted heavy smoke coming from the home.

The neighbor said he saw officers who were first to arrive kick open a door to the home, and firefighters soon arrived and pulled a woman in her 70s from the burning house.

The woman was taken with life-threatening injuries to a Kearney hospital, then to a Lincoln burn unit. Her name had not been released by midday Friday.

The two officers were treated for smoke inhalation and released.