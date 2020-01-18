Winter storm blamed for at least 1 Nebraska crash fatality

HERSHEY, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska State Patrol said a winter storm that raked the state Friday snarled traffic for hundreds of drivers and caused at least one death on Interstate 80.

The patrol said the driver was killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday when the pickup truck he was driving eastbound near Hershey in western Nebraska spun out of control across the I-80 median and into the path of a semitrailer.

The crash killed the pickup driver, 57-year-old Michael Krough of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The semi driver was not hurt.

The patrol said Friday’s weather sent troopers to deal with more than 200 weather-related incidents.

