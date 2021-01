Winner-take-all bill returns after Biden win in Nebraska 2nd District

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska’s biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic’s impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The state law that allowed President-elect Joe Biden to win one of Nebraska’s Electoral College votes could once again be in jeopardy under a new bill introduced in the Legislature.

The measure would reinstate the winner-take-all system in Nebraska, awarding all five of its Electoral College votes to the statewide winner in presidential races.

Nebraska Republicans have tried for years to repeal the 1991 law that lets the state divide its votes. Nebraska is overwhelmingly Republican, and a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t won statewide since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

The current system enacted in 1991 awards two votes to the statewide presidential winner and three by congressional district.