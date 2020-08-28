Wildfires in southwest Nebraska consumes nearly 4,000 acres

Sioux City, IA (KCAU) – Development of a wildfire in Banner County, Nebraska is estimated to be around 4,000 acres.

Multiple resources have been deployed in an effort to combat the fire, which includes four air tankers to drop retardant, from Nebraska, South Dakota, and Colorado, two Nebraska National Guard helicopters equipped with 700+ gallon buckets and 11 soldiers, and approximately 25 volunteer fire departments staged in a field south of McGrew, Nebraska.

Six firefighters were injured, four were treated and released while two are being hospitalized overnight.

The Banner County commissioner has declared a local emergency and Gov. Ricketts has approved a state emergency declaration, which allows for state funds to be used to fight the fire.

The fire is occurring in an area that has seen drought conditions slowly increase throughout the year, with a very active wildfire season starting multiple fires in the U.S.





