CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) — Crews were making progress fighting wildfires that forced people in several communities in southwestern Nebraska to evacuate, authorities said Saturday.

The fires pushed by strong winds threatened mostly rural areas hit hard this spring by drought, although residents in the town of Cambridge were the first ones asked to evacuate Friday evening.

The community of about 1,000 people is located near Arapahoe, where wildfires burned nearly 35,000 acres earlier this month.

Wildfires were reported Friday from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller blaze between Cambridge and Stockbridge.

Authorities said Saturday morning that conditions had improved, although the risk of fires and significant blowing dust are still possible.