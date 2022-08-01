GERING, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire raging in the Nebraska Panhandle has led to evacuations and destroyed or damaged several homes just south of Gering.

Fire and emergency management officials say the blaze, dubbed the Carter Canyon Fire, was reported Saturday evening and began as two separate fires in heavily treed areas of the Cedar Canyon Wildlife Management Area and Carter Canyon Public Land.

Officials said tinder-dry conditions, rough terrain and 20 mph winds hampered efforts to control the fires, which merged over the weekend into one fire.

Officials said the fire has burned about 20 square miles and destroyed three homes and damaged several more in the Carter Canyon community that was evacuated Sunday.

No injuries were immediately reported.