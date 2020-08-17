Western Nebraska school district cancels classes due to COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A western Nebraska school district has canceled most classes this week after three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, requiring two dozen school workers to quarantine.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that classes for most grade levels in the Broken Bow School District have been canceled for the week.

Superintendent Darren Tobey said in an online announcement that classes for prekindergarten and grades 6-12 have been canceled through Friday.

Kindergarten through fifth-grade classes are expected to be held as usual.

The district is now also requiring all students and staff to wear masks.

The school district covers 426 square miles in Nebraska’s Custer County and has an enrollment of more than 800 students.

Latest Stories