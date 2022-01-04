OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two boys died and their mother remained in critical condition after a weekend apartment fire in Omaha.

Police said Monday that 7-year-old Germani Pettis-Greyson and 5-year-old Gamani Pettis-Greyson died after being taken to an Omaha hospital following the Saturday morning fire.

Their mother, Rameshia Pettis, 28, was also critically injured in the fire. After being treated at the Omaha hospital, Pettis was later transferred to the burn unit at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Lincoln where she was in critical condition Monday.

The fire at Southside Terrace Apartments in southeast Omaha was reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Monday.