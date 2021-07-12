Weekend Nebraska storms cause biggest outage in years

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The storms that knocked down trees and power lines across eastern Nebraska this weekend left more people without electricity that any area storm in years.

The Omaha Public Power District says the 188,000 customers that lost power after the storms

Friday night and early Saturday is a larger outage than any storm since June 2008 when 156,000 customers lost electricity.

By midday Sunday, less than 60,000 OPPD customers remained without power but utility officials said it could take several days to restore electricity to everyone.

By comparison, the historic snowstorm that pummeled Omaha in October 1997 left 150,000 in the dark.