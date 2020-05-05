Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Weekend crash near North Platte leaves one woman dead

Nebraska News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in central Nebraska say a woman has died in a weekend crash near North Platte.

The department says in a Facebook post that the crash happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday when a southbound pickup truck pulling a camper on U.S. Highway 83 left the road and rolled.

Investigators say four people in the truck were injured and taken to a North Platte hospital.

The driver, Susan Wong, 64, of Spokane, Washington, died from her injuries.

The three others are expected to recover.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss