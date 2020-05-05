Weekend crash near North Platte leaves one woman dead

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in central Nebraska say a woman has died in a weekend crash near North Platte.

The department says in a Facebook post that the crash happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday when a southbound pickup truck pulling a camper on U.S. Highway 83 left the road and rolled.

Investigators say four people in the truck were injured and taken to a North Platte hospital.

The driver, Susan Wong, 64, of Spokane, Washington, died from her injuries.

The three others are expected to recover.