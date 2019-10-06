Wayne County sexual assault suspect from December 2016 case, arrested

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — United States Marshals Service violent offender task force helps Nebraska State Patrol arrest sexual assault suspect of a Wayne County case from December 2016.

According to the press release, Benjamin D. Gardner was wanted for first-degree sexual assault in Wayne County following an incident that occurred back in December of 2016.

The press release states the task force found Gardner and gave the information to the United States Marshals Service in Georgia. The Georgia officials were able to find and arrest Gardner in Effington County, Georgia without incident.

Officials said as Gardner waits for pending extradition back to Nebraska, he is currently being lodged.