LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A housing unit at Nebraska State Penitentiary had to be closed and 140 inmates relocated due to a water leak in the area.

Late Wednesday afternoon it was discovered that there was flooding in the mechanical floor of the unit. Most of the inmates in the unit were moved to the gymnasium due to the impact on electrical, water, and other systems. The entire prison was impacted, portable toilets were brought in and inmates were given bottled water.

Visiting has also been suspended at the prison and the entire campus was put on modified operations.

Inmates living in the affected unit will be moved to a more permanent housing solution while the water leak is fixed, work on which began Thursday.

The release does not specify which unit suffered the water leak or when visiting will be reinstated.