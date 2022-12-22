LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Nebraska State Patrol released footage of the blizzard that rolled through Nebraska Wednesday night.

The NSP shared the videos with KCAU 9 to highlight the difficulties of driving during these type of weather conditions. Troopers remind drivers if they find themselves stranded to stay in their vehicle and call for help. The NSP Highway Helpline can be reached at 800-525-5555 or at *55 in Nebraska.

According to the NSP, as of 4 p.m. troopers have performed 175 motorist assists Thursday between midnight and 4 p.m. They perform more than 350 assists since the storm started on Wednesday.

The first video comes from the dashcam of one of the NSP cars. The headlights and emergency lights paint the blowing snow in a variety of colors. The combination of colors and the wind creating a vortex of snow make for some mesmerizing images, but there’s still danger. As one can observe that visibility is limited, and the car is moving at a slow pace.

Warning: Loud noises from the wind gusts

The second video comes from a trooper returning to their car after assisting a stranded motorist late at night somewhere between Scottsbluff and Kimball. The emergency lights illustrate how fast the wind is blowing the snow.