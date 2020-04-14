WATCH: Ricketts holds daily COVID-19 press conference

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts held his daily COVID-19 press conference Tuesday.
The purpose of the conference is to provide an update on steps taken by the State of Nebraska to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Watch a replay above or here.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the governor continue to urge Nebraskans to follow the Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy.
- Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limits.
- Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.
- Shop alone. Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you.
- Help kids social distance. Play at home, no group sports and no playgrounds.
- Help seniors stay at home. This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term facilities.
- Exercise daily. Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.
