WATCH: Ricketts holds daily COVID-19 press conference

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a press briefing in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Nebraska approved an $83.6 million emergency relief package Wednesday to help public health officials respond to new coronavirus as the number of cases continued to rise and Gov. Pete Ricketts expanded the list of counties where restaurants and bars will be forced to close their dining areas. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts held his daily COVID-19 press conference Tuesday.

The purpose of the conference is to provide an update on steps taken by the State of Nebraska to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the governor continue to urge Nebraskans to follow the Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy.

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limits. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. Shop alone. Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you. Help kids social distance. Play at home, no group sports and no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home. This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term facilities. Exercise daily. Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.

