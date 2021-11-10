NSP provides details in deadly grain elevator shooting

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska State Patrol held a press conference Wednesday afternoon presenting details in a shooting investigation.

In late October, officials said Max Hoskinson, 61, of Superior, was fired from a grain elevator. He returned later that day and shot three people. Sandra Nelson, 60, of Kansas, was killed, and Darin Koepke, 53, of Hadar, Nebraska, died in a hospital. The third victim survived with injuries.

Officials said at the end of the shooting, a different employee grabbed a shotgun meant for pest control from the office and shot Hoskinson to protect himself and others. Hoskinson died shortly after.

The Nebraska State Patrol will not be release the names of any of the survivors.