OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska health officials will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state.

Physicians from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and infectious disease physicians from CHI Health and Nebraska Medicine will also be discussing the Omicron variant, which has now become the prevalent variant.

The physicians will break down data to show what hospitals across Nebraska are currently seeing and what the next couple of weeks could look like.

Speakers during the update will include the following: