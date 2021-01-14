WATCH LIVE: Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to give State of State Address

Nebraska News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Gov. Ricketts is set to give the State of State Address on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

Ricketts will also visit Grand Island later today to deliver the address. He was also going to do the same in North Platte and Scottsbluff, but they have been cancelled due to forecasted weather impacting travel conditions.

Watch the address above.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories