WATCH LIVE: Nebraska Gov. Ricketts to give State of State Address

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Gov. Ricketts is set to give the State of State Address on Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
Ricketts will also visit Grand Island later today to deliver the address. He was also going to do the same in North Platte and Scottsbluff, but they have been cancelled due to forecasted weather impacting travel conditions.
Watch the address above.
