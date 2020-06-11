Governor Ricketts held a press conference regarding COVID-19

Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference about the coronavirus outbreak in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference regarding the latest details of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.

He mentioned that there will be a TestNebraska site coming to the Norfolk and O’Neill areas during the week of June 14.

He also stated that they are proclaiming this month as the Nebraska Renewable Fuels Month. Renewable Fuels Month is typically held in May, but due to the pandemic it was pushed back to June.

