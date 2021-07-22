Gov. Ricketts welcomes home troopers deployed to border, announce grant recipients

Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference about the coronavirus outbreak in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press conference Thursday afternoon.

At the press conference, Ricketts talked about Nebraska State Troopers returning from a deployment in Texas to assist in managing the border as well as announcing recipients of the Developing Youth Talent Initiative (DYTI) grants.

Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent, Colonel John Bolduc, joined the Governor to discuss the work accomplished by the state troopers during the deployment in Texas.

Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Tony Goins, as well as a representative from each company receiving a 2021 DYTI grant, also spoke. The DYTI was established in 2015 in response to a growing demand for skilled workers in fields such as manufacturing and information technology. It has since been expanded by Ricketts to include engineering and healthcare.

