LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Gov. Ricketts held a press conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ricketts was joined by First Lady Susanne Shore, DMV Director Rhonda Lahm, and Capitol Administrator Bob Ripley to unveil the new design for Nebraska general license plates.

The new license plate was designed by Drew Davies, owner and design director of Oxide Design Co., based on a mosaic “The Genius of Creative Energy” in the Nebraska Capitol.

