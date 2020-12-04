WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to speak on Nebraska coronavirus response

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will be holding a press conference Friday morning to speak about slowing the spread of the coronavirus in the state as well as what the state is doing to protect hospitals.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Watch it above.

