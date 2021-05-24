Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director says state tourism is already recovering

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts held his last coronavirus press conference and spoke about restoring Nebraska’s tourism.

Gov. Ricketts opened up his press conference by addressing the coronavirus pandemic that’s been affecting the world for the past 15 months. He said this press conference will be the last coronavirus-focused press conference.

After speaking on the changes Nebraska will see in a return to normal, guests spoke about reconnection. They focused on the theme of reconnecting with people, places, restaurants, hotels, and events that Nebraskans missed last year.

Nebraska Tourism Commission Executive Director John Ricks said he is excited to kick off the Reconnect initiative, and Nebraska tourism has already begun to recover.

Ricks mentioned an annual Nebraska passport program that started on May 1 and will end on September 30; visit this website to learn more. He encouraged Nebraskans to support businesses, attractions, and restaurants across the state as they continue to recover.

Watch the press conference above.