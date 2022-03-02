LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is holding a press conference Wednesday.

Ricketts plans to speak about the state’s revised revenue forecast which increased projections by $775 million through Fiscal Year 2023. He will also speak about how the strong revenues position the Legislature to deliver tax relief and fully fund the Perkins County Canal and a replacement to the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Joining Ricketts will be Legislature’s Revenue Committee Chair Lou Ann Linehan, Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes, and Department of Natural Resources Director Tom Riley.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Watch it in the player above.