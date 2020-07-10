LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts spoke on Friday to ask Nebraskans to take advantage of the many outdoor activities in the state.
He was joined by representatives from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
Watch the replay of the news conference above or on the KCAU 9 News Facebook page.
Latest Stories
- WATCH: Gov. Ricketts talks about Nebraska outdoor activities
- Newsfeed Now: Recovery search for Naya Rivera; Grammar queen
- Judge rejects Dakota Access pipeline request to stop closure
- Disabled veterans canoeing down Mississippi River for charity
- July 10: More than 700 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa