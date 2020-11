Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, March 23, 2020, where he provided updates on Nebraska’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts spoke Friday to emphasize the importance of flu vaccination during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The governor spoke after getting his annual flu shot. He was joined by the State’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone.

Watch a replay of the press conference below.