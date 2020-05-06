Closings
WATCH: Gov. Ricketts provides Wednesday update on COVID-19 in Nebraska

by: Kate Lundahl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts held his daily COVID-19 press conference Wednesday to provide an update on Nebraska’s response to the virus.

During the conference, Ricketts said public health departments in Nebraska will likely be under Directed Health Measures (DHMs) for some time.

Statewide and county DHMs can be viewed at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website.

Nebraskans can assess their need for COVID-19 testing in English and Spanish through TestNebraska.

