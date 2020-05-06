WATCH: Gov. Ricketts provides Wednesday update on COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts held his daily COVID-19 press conference Wednesday to provide an update on Nebraska’s response to the virus.

Watch a replay of the conference above or here.

During the conference, Ricketts said public health departments in Nebraska will likely be under Directed Health Measures (DHMs) for some time.

Statewide and county DHMs can be viewed at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website.

Nebraskans can assess their need for COVID-19 testing in English and Spanish through TestNebraska.

