WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to provide response update on COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts will be holding his daily COVID-19 press conference Monday to provide Nebraskans with an update on the state’s response to the pandemic.

The governor’s conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Watch the livestream above or here.

New directed health measures (DHMs) for Lincoln/Lancaster County, Three Rivers and West Central Health Districts have been issued Monday and will remain valid through the month of May.

According to the Nebraska Department for Health and Human Services (DHHS), the DHMs have been relaxed similar to what was announced for Cass, Douglas and Sarpy counties on May 4.

Those changes include:

Restaurant dining rooms are limited to 50 percent of their maximum occupancy rating at a times.

Beauty and nail salons, barbershops, massage therapy services and tattoo studios can open while maintaining the 10-person rule with employees and customers wearing masks.

Childcare facilities will be permitted to have up to 15 children per room/space, an increase of five over the current requirements.

All other businesses currently ordered to close must remain closed until May 31, or until the orders are amended, including bars, gentlemen’s clubs, bottle clubs, indoor movie theatres, and indoor theatres.

Churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other places of worship can resume services, weddings and funerals beginning May 4. Each household must meet a minimum of six feet of separation.

Hospitals can resume elective surgeries if they meet certain capacity requirements. Dental offices, eye care clinics and veterinary clinics can also reopen.

County DHMs can be viewed on the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website.