WATCH: Gov. Ricketts provides Tuesday response update on COVID-19

Nebraska News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020, where he outlined the latest steps taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts held his daily COVID-19 press conference Tuesday to provide Nebraskans with an update on COVID-19 in the state.

Watch a replay of the livestream above or on KCAU 9’s Facebook page.

