WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ricketts to provide daily COVID-19 response update

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Governor Pete Ricketts will be holding his daily press conference to provide an update on Nebraska’s response to COVID-19 Wednesday.

The conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Watch for a livestream above or here.

As of this writing, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has confirmed 901 positive cases of COVID-19.

Included in the total number of cases are 20 COVID-19-related deaths, according to the DHHS.

Nebraska health officials are not currently tracking recoveries from the virus.

