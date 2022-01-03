LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference Monday morning to promote wellness. After the press conference, he led the annual Governor’s Walk at the State Capitol.

The purpose of the Governor’s Walk is to highlight the importance of regular exercise and a healthy diet. Ricketts gave pointers as to how he and his family are able to stay active.

Also speaking was Director of Public Health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Dr. Gary Anthone who shared evidence of the positive impact of daily physical activity on overall wellbeing and long-term health.

Nebraska Sports Council Executive Director Dave Mlnarik also was on hand to encourage Nebraskans to participate in the Nebraska Sports Council’s free web-based WellPower Movement.

Watch a replay of the press conference below.