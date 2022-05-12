LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts held a press conference Thursday morning proclaiming May as “Foster Care Month” in Nebraska.

He did it to help raise the awareness of the need to provide children with supportive care.

Joining Ricketts was DHHS Division of Children and Family Services Director Stephanie Beasley, first lady Susanne Shore, KVC Nebraska President Ashley Brown, Nebraska Foster and Adoptive Parent Association Executive Director Felicia Nelsen, and a Nebraska foster parent.

