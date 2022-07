LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Ricketts highlighted the new dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988, that will be launched on July 16.

Ricketts was joined by Sheri Dawson, Behavioral Health Director for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Kyle Kinney, Program Manager at Boys Town.

