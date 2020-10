Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, May 1, 2020. Expanded testing for COVID-19 will start on Monday in Omaha and Grand Island. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Gov. Ricketts held a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon announcing that Heritage Health, a Medicaid program, has been approved to offer benefits to qualifying beneficiaries.

The governor was joined by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) CEO Dannette R. Smith, and DHHS Deputy Director of policy and Regulations Nate Watson.

Watch a replay of the news conference below.